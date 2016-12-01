

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday, with the OPEC deal to cut oil production and a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 352.62 points or 1.93 percent to 18,661.10, off a high of 18,663.29 earlier.



In the oil space, Inpex is surging almost 11 percent, Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 13 percent and JX Holdings is gaining more than 7 percent.



Among the major exporters, Sony is down 0.5 percent, while Canon and Toshiba is adding more than 1 percent each. Panasonic is gaining more than 2 percent. Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent and Honda is rising more than 2 percent.



Fast Retailing and Softbank are rising almost 3 percent each. Among the other major gainers, JGC Corp. is rising more than 8 percent, while NTN Corp and Sumco Corp are higher by more than 7 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, although at a slightly slower pace, with a PMI score of 51.3. That's down marginally from 51.4 in October, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Finance said that capital spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016. That missed expectations for a fall of 0.4 percent following the 3.1 percent gain in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a volatile session on Wednesday as traders reacted to news of OPEC's agreement to cut oil production. The agreement marks the first time since 2008 that OPEC has agreed to curtail production and comes as a supply glut has weighed on prices.



While the Dow closed up just 1.98 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 19,123.58, the S&P 500 closed lower by 5.85 points or 0.3 percent to 2,198.81 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 56.24 points or 1.1 percent to 5,323.68.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday following news of OPEC's agreement to cut production. WTI oil for January delivery spiked $4.21 or 9.3 percent to close at $49.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



