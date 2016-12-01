

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of November 2016 increased 1 percent, with a 1 percent increase in U.S., a 1 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales declined 2 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 2 percent, with a 1 percent rise in U.S., a 3 percent increase in Canada, and 4 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.



Net sales of $9.95 billion for the month of November, the four weeks ended November 27, 2016, an increase of three percent from $9.68 billion during the similar period last year.



For the twelve-week first quarter ended November 20, 2016, the Company reported net sales of $27.47 billion, an increase of three percent from $26.63 billion during the first quarter last year. Quarterly total comparable sales rose 1 percent, while Comparable sales, excluding certain items, increased 2 percent.



For the thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2016, the Company reported net sales of $30.12 billion, an increase of three percent from $29.20 billion during the similar period last year.



