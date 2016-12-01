November 30, 2016: Filo Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FIL) (NASDAQ First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.



As a result of the completion of the CAD$20 million private placement, which was previously announced on November 16, 2016, and the exercise of employee stock options, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 61,344,700 common shares with voting rights as at November 30, 2016.



About Filo Mining



Filo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project on the border of Argentina's San Juan Province and Chile's adjacent Region III. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Built on a foundation of experienced management and focused on advancing exploration projects in Chile and Argentina, Filo Mining is well positioned to build shareholder value through discovery and resource development.



Additional Information



Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.



This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 30, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



On behalf of the board of directors of Filo Mining,



Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO,



For further information, please contact: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations (604) 689-7842.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=606820