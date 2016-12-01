

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.2541 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2506.



Against the yen and the euro, the pound advanced to nearly a 6-month high of 143.70 and nearly a 3-month high of 0.8450 from yesterday's closing quotes of 143.08 and 0.8466, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.2748 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2710.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 162.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.31 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX