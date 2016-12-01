

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 50.9.



That was just shy of forecasts for 51.0, and down from 51.2 - although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, companies reported a softer expansion of total new orders, while new export work was broadly stable after a slight fall in October.



Meanwhile, cost-cutting initiatives underpinned a further fall in staff numbers.



