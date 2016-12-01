

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to near 6-month lows of 121.55 against the euro and 143.70 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.15 and 143.08, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to nearly a 10-month low of 114.82, nearly a 1-year low of 81.26 and a 6-month low of 85.48 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.42, 81.03 and 85.15, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the yen slipped to near 8-month lows of 112.85 and 84.82 from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.42 and 84.49, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 160.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the greenback, 83.00 against the kiwi, 88.00 against the loonie, 115.00 against the franc and 87.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX