Cooperation on technology and infrastructure will kick start the mass deployment of the container monitoring system that the industry has been waiting for.

CIMC IT the smart container technology branch of the world's largest shipping container manufacturer and TRAXENS the smart container start-up backed by CMA CGM and MSC have agreed to create a global open container monitoring market standard.

Signature of the CIMC IT TRAXENS Agreement in TRAXENS offices in Marseilles, France on 18th November 2016 From left to right Xin Tong, Business manager, CIMC IT; Michel Fallah, Founder and CEO, TRAXENS; Likun Shi, Vice General Manager, CIMC IT; Jacques Delort, VP Strategic Marketing IT, TRAXENS; Tim Baker, Marketing and Communications Director, TRAXENS; Lucas Moulin, Program Director, TRAXENS

Containers are often operated in remote areas without GSM signal and in environments with a large amount of metal and with moist saline atmosphere. They often stacked high on ships and in yards and travel to places with different regulations for radio emissions. Standardized technology in these very specific environments needs to be established and generalized.

CIMC IT and TRAXENS will share resources and cooperate to work on establishing a market standard and promoting smart containers.

CIMC IT and TRAXENS will continue to compete with their own smart container devices, network infrastructure and data platform however smart containers from TRAXENS will operate on ships equipped by CIMC IT and vice versa via a common low power consumption mesh radio network.

"We are very proud to be working with the excellent people at CIMC IT" said Michel Fallah, Founder and CEO of TRAXENS. "They have been doing pioneering work in container monitoring for many years".

"We are looking forward working with Asian shipping lines and to extend the momentum already established in Europe by CMA CGM and MSC" added Likun Shi (Merry, Vice GM of CIMC IT.)

An alliance will be formed by mid-2017 uniting all partners using the smart container technology. The alliance and the technology will be named by its members to better represent its open and shared nature.

CIMC will also be integrating TRAXENS-BOX devices into newly manufactured containers for CMA CGM and MSC.

About CIMC IT

CIMC IT has over 10 years' experience on smart container R&D and applications. It holds over 100 patents and software copyrights, has formulated national standards for smart containers, and has developed advanced smart and security equipment and system for different industries. Its big data platform Oneconn is a third party independent platform. It's open and extensible for user systems, and can integrate all kinds of hardware devices, software applications and communication technologies, connect all the smart containers and other equipped assets in the world. See http://cimcssc.com http://oneconn.com

About TRAXENS

TRAXENS has built the world's most advanced multi-modal container monitoring and coordination system and now deliver real data for logistics excellence to all. Its low power consumption mesh radio network TRAXENS-NET is compliant to worldwide telecommunication regulations and based on specific hardware and firmware components. It optimizes cost and performance by allowing neighboring containers to automatically interconnect. See www.traxens.com

