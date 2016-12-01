sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 01.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,06 Euro		+0,15
+3,84 %
WKN: A12DRS ISIN: CA5926891030 Ticker-Symbol: 7MH 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METTRUM HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METTRUM HEALTH CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,115
4,191
30.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METTRUM HEALTH CORP
METTRUM HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METTRUM HEALTH CORP4,06+3,84 %