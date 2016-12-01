JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

Nasdaq Trading Symbol: GOLD

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 1 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of applicant: RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of scheme: Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Co- Investment Plan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Period of return: From: 1 June 2016 To: 30 November 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance of unallotted securities 791 894 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 under scheme(s) from previous each return: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Less: Number of securities 56 113 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each issued/allotted under scheme(s) under the Randgold Resources Limited during period (see LR3.5.7G): Share Option Scheme; and 56 300 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 679 481 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 yet issued/allotted at end of each period: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of contact: Martin Welsh ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1534 735333 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

