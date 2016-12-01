

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing activity expanded strongly in November, but the rate of growth eased unexpectedly, data from the Swedbank and the Swedish National Association of Purchasing & Logistics revealed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 57.3 in November from 58.4 in the previous month.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. At the same time, it was forecast to rise slightly to 58.5.



Output grew sharply in November, but the rate of growth eased since October. The corresponding index declined from 61.9 to 60.5.



The sub-index for new orders remained relatively unchanged with a low of 59.3 in November from 59.5 in October.



The component index for employment also dropped to 55.3 in November from 56.6 in October.



The only sub-index contributed positively to the headline index this month was supplier delivery times, rising by 4.5 points to 58.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX