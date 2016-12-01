Prosafe SE: Financial calendar

Financial calendar

FINANCIAL YEAR 2016

Quarterly Report - Q4 - 09.02.2017

FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

Quarterly Report - Q1 - 11.05.2017

Quarterly Report - Q2 - 24.08.2017

Quarterly Report - Q3 - 02.11.2017

Annual General Meeting - 10.05.2017

Prosafe reserves the right to amend the dates.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 1 December 2016

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE





For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17

Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte. Ltd.

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 20



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

