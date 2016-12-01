Regulatory News:

AREVA TA and AREVA S.A. (Paris:AREVA) have sold the entirety of their shareholdings, of 66% and 34% respectively, in the capital of their subsidiary ELTA to the ECA Group, a subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé.

ELTA, a company based in Toulouse (South West of France) has been specialized in the development, marketing and in-service support of electronic equipment and systems for severe environments for the aeronautical and space industry since 1975.

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent industrial group, specialized in high technology products and services designed to ensure the safety of people and property (smart safety systems, protection in nuclear environments and industrial projects services) and 3D Printing. Groupe Gorgé revenues amounted to around 265 M for fiscal year 2015.

This sale of ELTA to the ECA Group is part of AREVA TA's strategic plan that aims to refocus its activities on the nuclear sector. It also allows ELTA to benefit from the backing of a long-term shareholder that will be able to support its strategic and industrial development.

The employee representative bodies of ELTA and AREVA TA have been informed and consulted with regards to the sale.

More about the ECA Group:

ECA Group is an intermediate size company with around 600 employees and revenue of 105 million in 2015. Recognized for its expertise in robotics, automated systems, simulation and industrial processes, the ECA Group has been developing innovative, complete solutions for complex missions in hostile and restrictive environments since 1936. ECA is a Groupe Gorgé company.

More about Groupe GORGÉ:

Established in 1990, Groupe GORGÉ is an innovative independent industrial group and exporter, specialized in high-tech products and services: smart safety systems, protection in nuclear environments and industrial projects services, and 3D printing.

Key figures for 2015: more than 1,500 employees; worldwide presence in 10 countries; revenue: 264.8 million; income from recurring operations: 12.3 million.

More about ELTA:

ELTA, a subsidiary of AREVA TA (66%) and AREVA S.A. (34%), based in Toulouse-Blagnac, has been specialized in the development, marketing and in-service support for electronic equipment and systems for use in severe environments since 1975.

MORE ABOUT AREVA

AREVA supplies high added-value products and services to support the operation of the global nuclear fleet.

The company is present throughout the entire nuclear cycle, from uranium mining to used fuel recycling, including nuclear reactor design and operating services.

AREVA is recognized by utilities around the world for its expertise, its skills in cutting-edge technologies and its dedication to the highest level of safety.

AREVA's 40,000 employees are helping build tomorrow's energy model: supplying ever safer, cleaner and more economical energy to the greatest number of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161201005521/en/

Contacts:

AREVA

Press Office

T: +33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@areva.com

or

Investor Relations

Manuel Lachaux, T: +33 (0)1 34 96 11 53

manuel.lachaux@areva.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean, T: +33 (0)1 34 96 62 41

anne-sophie.jugean@areva.com