

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose across the board on Thursday, with a sharp rally in oil prices and encouraging Chinese data boosting investor sentiment. Energy stocks rallied across the region after oil prices climbed more than 9 percent overnight on news of OPEC's agreement to cut oil production for the first time in eight years. Non-OPEC Russia has also joined output cuts for the first time in 15 years.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 23.27 points or 0.72 percent to 3,273.31 as two separate manufacturing surveys provided further evidence of a strengthening economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 51 points or 0.23 percent at 22,841.



China's official manufacturing PMI stood at 51.7 in November, up from 51.2 in October and showing expansion for the fourth straight month. The latest reading marks the highest level seen since July 2014.



While the non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 from 54 in October, the Caixin manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 from 51.2 in October, staying out of contractionary territory for a fifth straight month.



Japanese shares rallied as oil prices soared and the dollar climbed to a 9-1/2-month high versus the yen amid rising U.S. bond yields on inflation expectations. The Nikkei average climbed 204.64 points or 1.12 percent to 18,513.12, the highest level since last December. The broader Topix index closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,483.27. Energy stocks led the rally, with Inpex, JX Holdings and Japan Petroleum rising 7-12 percent.



The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range after encouraging U.S. private payrolls, personal income and spending, pending home sales and the Beige Book reports bolstered the case for gradual policy tightening.



Closer home, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that activity in Japan's manufacturing sector continued to expand in November, although at a slightly slower pace. Another report from the Ministry of Finance showed that capital spending in Japan fell by 1.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter of 2016.



Australian shares rose sharply amid across-the-board buying. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 59.70 points or 1.10 percent to 5,500.20, snapping a three-session losing streak. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 58 points or 1.05 percent higher at 5,560.40 despite mixed reports on Australian manufacturing and capital spending.



Oil majors Origin Energy, Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos jumped 7-12 percent as oil extended overnight gains. Mining giant Rio Tinto advanced 1.7 percent and BHP Billiton added nearly 5 percent despite steel and iron ore prices in China plunging on Wednesday.



The big four banks rose between 1 percent and 1.6 percent after banking stocks rallied on Wall Street overnight on bets of loosening of regulation under Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress.



Agricultural chemicals supplier Nufarm soared 5.7 percent after flagging earnings growth. Engineering group Downer EDI jumped 7.2 percent on winning a $1.7 billion contract to deliver the next generation of trains for Sydney.



Seoul shares ended on a flat note as caution set in after four days of gains. The Kospi average closed 0.27 point or 0.01 percent higher at 1,983.75 as opposition parties vowed to push ahead with attempts to impeach President Park Geun-hye.



Manufacturing data also disappointed investors. Activity in South Korea's manufacturing sector continued to contract at a steady pace in November, the latest survey from Nikkei showed with a PMI score of 48.0, unchanged from the previous month.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 35.79 points or 0.52 percent to 6,932.74, with Auckland International Airport, Tower and A2 Milk climbing 3-5 percent.



Spark New Zealand shares tumbled 3.2 percent after the country's largest telco provider struck a deal to buy the remaining 50 percent of the Connect 8 fiber construction business from its joint venture partner Vocus Communications.



The Taiwan Weighted gained 0.3 percent. Taiwan's manufacturing activity continued to expand in November and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed with a PMI score or 54.7, up from 52.7 in October.



Malaysia's manufacturing sector continued to contract in November, while the corresponding PMI for Indonesia contracted at a much slower pace. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was rising 0.4 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was up 0.9 percent.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up half a percent. Indian shares were little changed in choppy trade after a monthly survey revealed the withdrawal of high-value banknotes took a toll on the country's manufacturing sector growth in November.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly lower despite OPEC members agreeing to cut production and President-elect Donald Trump's pick for treasury secretary, billionaire Steve Mnuchin, talking about tax cuts and reform to bring back growth. The Dow inched up marginally while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.1 percent.



