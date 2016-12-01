

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing sector improved at a stronger pace in November, underpinned by renewed increase in the volume of new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 51.9 in November from October's 25-month low of 50.2. Economists had expected the index to climb to 51.0.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Moreover, the latest figure was above the long-run survey average of 50.4.



Among components, output, new orders and employment all increased at faster rates in November, while the suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases components were broadly neutral and negative respectively.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest level since May 2012, linked to metals prices and the weak zloty. As a result, output prices rose for the first time in six months.



