

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The pound advanced to more than a 2-week high of 1.2590 versus the dollar, more than 2-month high of 1.2773 against the Swiss franc and a 2-1/2-month high of 0.8434 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.2502, 1.2693 and 0.8485, respectively.



The pound hit 143.94 against the Japanese yen, its strongest since June 24.



The pound is likely to find resistance around 148.5 against the yen, 1.28 against the greenback, 1.30 against the franc and 0.82 against the euro.



