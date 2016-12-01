

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Travel and expense management solutions provider Concur, affiliated to German software developer SAP SE (SAP), announced Thursday a strategic partnership with China DataCom Corp. Ltd. or CDC, a joint venture between SAP and China Communications Services Corp. Ltd., a China Telecom company (CHA).



The partnership supports Concur's ongoing China Expansion Plan which places a focus on delivering localized and global expense management solutions for Chinese companies. This provides companies better control over their travel and expense management.



The company noted that China is the world's largest market for business travel, with $291.2 billion in 2015, surpassing the U.S. market of $289.8 billion.



Chen Xiaomin, General Manager of China DataCom said, 'As a joint venture between SAP and China Communications Services Co., Ltd., CDC is an important cloud service provider in China possessing a safe, standardized and efficient cloud service system. Through this partnership, we will enable Concur's cloud-based products to deliver the world's leading applications and first-class localized services to more Chinese companies.'



