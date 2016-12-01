Regulatory News:

In November, 2,185,386 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet's customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 101,646 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of November was 559,900, which is 8,100 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 725,500 which is 11,300 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 1,500 million and the savings capital was SEK 230 billion. Lending to customers by the end of November was SEK 9.2 billion.

Table: Nordnet's total trades on all exchanges and market places for all customers, and average number of trades per day. Average number of trades per day is calculated as total trades divided by the number of days the Swedish exchanges are open. Accounts, customers, net savings, savings capital and lending are based on preliminary data.



November November Change October Change 2016 2015 one year 2016 one month Number of trades Sweden 1 200 867 1 070 636 12,2% 1 124 852 6,8% Norway 300 956 224 770 33,9% 275 325 9,3% Denmark 347 643 389 614 -10,8% 286 151 21,5% Finland 335 920 317 878 5,7% 311 979 7,7% Total 2 185 386 2 002 898 9,1% 1 998 307 9,4% Average per day 101 646 95 376 6,6% 95 157 6,8% Traded value cash market (SEK million)* 67 347 70 332 -4,2% 65 103 3,4% Active customers 559 900 485 600 15,3% 551 800 1,5% Active accounts 725 500 620 400 16,9% 714 200 1,6% Net savings (SEK million)** 1 500 -1 000 900 66,7% Savings capital (SEK billion) 230 203 13,2% 228 0,8% Margin lending (SEK million)*** 5 259 4 396 19,6% 5 161 1,9% Personal Loans (SEK million) 3 121 2 565 21,7% 3 071 1,6% Mortgage (SEK million)**** 820 756 8,4%

Cash market relates to trades in stocks, warrants, ETFs and certificate.

** During November, SEK 660 million has been transferred from Nordnet, due to the reduced cooperation with Söderberg Partners.

** Lending excluding lending with cash and cash equivalents

*** Nordnet launched mortgage in April 2016. The lending volume was published for the first time in May 2016, which is why there are no comparison data available for 2015.

Nordnet is a bank for investments and savings with business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. The idea behind Nordnet is to give customers control of their money, and the goal is to become the no. 1 choice for investments and savings in the Nordics. Nordnet AB (publ) is listed in Nasdaq Stockholm. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.

