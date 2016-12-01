PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- SEMrush, one of the world's leading competitive intelligence suites and an all-in-one platform for digital marketing professionals, released 100 features and reached over 1,000,000 users in 2016.

Over the course of the last eight years, SEMrush consistently developed its product by enhancing its user experience and adding new features to empower its toolkit. As of 2015, the company had an ambitious goal of transitioning into a comprehensive marketing suite based on current demand of the marketing industry. Transparent ROI, competitive benchmarking, analysis and efficient use of the abundance of big data all created a need to reduce the time wasted and cost spent due to the overwhelming amount of tools used.

Those factors triggered a series of over 100 updates of the SEMrush toolkit in 2016, including the release of eight brand new tools such as the Brand Monitoring, Backlink Audit, Traffic Analytics, PPC Keyword, Organic Traffic Insights, Lead Generation, Content, and SEO Keyword Magic tools. The amount of tools grew by 50% in just one year.

The 100th and most significant update, the SEO Keyword Magic Tool, went live in November 2016, which brings a total of 45,000,000 keywords to the German database. This update comes at a pivotal moment as SEMrush extends its suite to enable full-cycle marketing integration in response to increasing user demand in the highly competitive German market.

This tool is designed to make the keyword research experience more efficient: it allows users to export up to one million keywords in a single file, group them into niches, and get a more in-depth analysis, which makes it easier than ever to get ahead of competitors and build successful keyword strategies.

Moreover, SEMrush recognizes the fact that businesses do not operate in a single geographical market any more and tend to adopt geographical expansion at earlier stages. This has been reflected in the increased keyword numbers across the key regional markets across the world: SEMrush added a major boost to all its databases in 20 countries, which now contains twice as many keywords in total (USA - 160,000,000 keywords, UK - 80,000,000 keywords, all European countries - up to 80,000,000 keywords each).

"We constantly collect performance feedback on our SEMrush toolkit," said Oleg Shchegolev, CEO and Founder of SEMrush. "It is important for us to be able to tailor it according our users' needs and keep up with changing market demand. Being able to launch 100 updates this year shows the incredible dedication and hard work of our team. In 2017 we plan to further expand our tool portfolio in order to serve our users on an even higher level and to be useful for a wider audience."

