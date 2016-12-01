IBS Software Inks Long-term Deal With Asiana Airlines

SEOUL, South Korea, December 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Travel, transportation & logistics IT solutions specialist, IBS Software (IBS) has signed a 10-year multi-million dollar contract with Asiana Airlines Cargo, one of the largest cargo carriers in the APAC region, for the implementation of its award-winning cargo management solution, iCargo to manage the end-to-end cargo functions of Asiana Cargo. Under the deal, IBS will implement the full scope of business operations of Asiana Cargo - including sales, revenue accounting, ULD management, mail management and mail revenue accounting with a single seamlessly integrated platform - iCargo. Seoul-based Asiana Airlines is a global brand and has been in operation for nearly thirty years. Asiana is a member of Star Alliance, and currently operates 14 domesticand 90 international passenger routes and 27 cargo routes throughout Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161201/444599 )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121122/577929 )

The implementation of the new-gen cargo management system will allow Asiana Airlines Cargo to upgrade its IT capabilities from an existing home-grown legacy core system and a multitude of satellite systems to a fully integrated new generation platform. This upgrade will enable Asiana Cargo to embrace several value adding capabilities in aspects such as revenue and yield management, product management, real time shipment monitoring and control and advanced technology capabilities such as enterprise mobility to elevate its cargo operations to a much higher level. The iCargo platform will also enable Asiana Cargo to align itself to industry-driven standards and best practices such as eAWB and CXML.

Asiana Cargo will become the latest addition to the IBS Cargo Community, which comprises of 20+ global players in the air freight industry including Airlines, GHAs and Cargo Terminal Operators.

IBS' highly modular iCargo solution supports all the IT needs of air cargo management in a single, fully-integrated platform and can be tailored to suit specific customer needs and priorities. Capable of addressing the needs of all kinds of cargo operations - large or small, combination or pure freighter, LCC or full service - iCargo now powers the cargo movement of over 25 leading airlines across the globe making it the leading cargo management solution for the air transportation industry. iCargo solution was selected as the 'Airline Product Innovation of the Year 2015' by CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

Signing the deal in Seoul last week, Kwang-Suk Kim, Executive VP of Asiana Cargo said, "By selecting iCargo as our technology platform, we are hopeful that we would be able to cater to the demands of fast changing logistics services environment and improve our market share. We are sure that it will also bring a ground breaking improvement opportunity in reinforcing cargo operation safety and customer services."

"This selection by Asiana Airlines highlights IBS' ability to conceptualize and build industry leading global solutions which bring tangible business benefits. IBS continues to invest in innovative offerings for the airline industry to ensure that our customers stay ahead in this disruptive environment. This partnership with Asiana is also a testament to our commitment to the Korean market as we continue to expand our presence in East Asia" said Rajiv Shah, CEO IBS Software.

Ashok Rajan, VP and Head of IBS' Global Air Cargo business said, "We are delighted to welcome Asiana Cargo to the iCargo family. We are excited about the value in business practices that Asiana Cargo will bring to the community given its leading position in the Air Freight industry."

More information on IBS is available at http://www.ibsplc.com

For media enquiries, please contact

Bratati Ghosh

Chief Marketing Officer, IBS

bratati.ghosh@ibsplc.com

