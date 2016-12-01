Today, TDC A/S announces the below reporting of transactions in shares of TDC A/S made by managers, pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Louise Knauer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Senior Executive Vice President of TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendmen t -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI[1] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, ISIN DK0060228559 type of instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the Purchase transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 35.960 5,553 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the 2016-30-11 transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the NASDAQ Copenhagen (XCSE) transaction --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] LEI codes are currently not a mandatory field.



