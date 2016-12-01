Sponda Plc Managers' transactions 1 December 2016, 16:15



Person subject to the notification requirement: Mercator Invest Ab Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Kaj-Gustaf Bergh Position: Chairman of the Board



Issuer: Sponda Plc LEI: 7437008N02XE409URE26



Notification type: Initial Notification Reference number: 7437008N02XE409URE26_20161201143057_9 Transaction date: 30 November 2016 Venue: Nature of the transaction: Fusion. Oy PALSK Ab merged with Mercator Invest Ab on 30 November 2016 and therefore the ownership of the 42,163,745 Sponda Plc shares held by Oy PALSK Ab (12.41% of all shares and votes) has been transferred to Mercator Invest Ab. Instrument type: Share ISIN: FI0009006829



Transaction details Volume: 42,163,745 Unit price: Price unit:



Aggregated transactions Volume: 42,163,745 Volume weighted average price: Price unit: Number of transactions: 1



Additional information: Tuula Kunnas, Chief Legal Counsel, +358 (0)40 555 2140



Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.7 billion and the leasable area is around 1.2 million m².