Capabilities developed to offer Development Validation of research methods compendial testing of API, finished products raw materials to life sciences industry globally

GVK Biosciences, one of Asia's leading life sciences service organizations, today announced the launch of an Analytical Services Laboratory in Hyderabad, India. The dedicated GMP compliant facility is managed by validated Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). It is compliant with the highest quality standards required by regulatory bodies and clients for the development and marketing of medicinal products.

GVK BIO can now offer its clients, development and validation of research methods and compendial testing of API, finished products and raw materials. The analytical services expertise span across:

Analytical method development, validations optimization

Identification and isolation of trace level impurities

Method development quantification of genotoxic impurities and heavy metals

Characterization of polymorphs/pseudo polymorphs

Stability studies for drug product and drug substance as per ICH guidelines

Dissolution profile

Extractable leachable study quantification

Particle size distribution analysis

Dr. Sudhir Kumar Singh, President Discovery and Development Services, GVK BIO said"Global Pharma is looking at one-stop solutions and much of the cGMP testing is outsourced. Integrated Analytical Services is a strategic fit for GVK BIO and lets our customers focus on their core area of R&D and Manufacturing. We have invested in best-in-class equipment and experienced talent pool enabling us to extend a broad range of consultative high quality Analytical testing services that comply with global regulatory requirements."

About GVK BIO

GVK Biosciences (GVK BIO) is one of Asia's leading life-sciences services organization providing a broad spectrum of services across the R&D and manufacturing value chain with a focus on speed and quality. GVK BIO's capabilities include Integrated Drug discovery, Chemistry, Biology, Large molecule R&D, Chemical Development, Formulation Analytical development, Contract Manufacturing and Drug Repurposing.

GVK BIO's diverse portfolio of more than 400 customers include the world's top 10 corporations in the field of Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Agrochemicals along with leading Academic institutions. Please visit us at www.gvkbio.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161201005799/en/

Contacts:

GVK Biosciences

Shankar Chelluri, Director Corporate Communications

+91 40 6692 1822

shankar.chelluri@gvkbio.com