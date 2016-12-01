ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Leigh Wilson, the Chairman of the Board, has purchased a total of 50,000 shares in the Company at a price of $1.03 per share. Following this transaction Mr Wilson owns 215,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.41 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Leigh Wilson ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Chairman of the Board, Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Common Shares of no par value each instrument, type of instrument Identification code JE00BD35H902 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ------------------------------------ 103 US Cents 50,000 ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 50,000 - Price 103 US Cents ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 30 November 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

CFO

+44 1534 702 998

marklearmonth@caledoniamining.com



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Maurice Mason

Investor Relations

+44 759 078 1139

mauricemason@caledoniamining.com



WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting

+44 20 7220 1751



Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

+44 20 7138 3204



