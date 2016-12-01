We hereby inform that due to the resignation from the office of the AB Klaipedos Nafta's (hereinafter - the Company) independent Board member Rytis Ambrazevicius, as of the 1st of December 2016, 3 out of 5 Board members, stipulated in the Articles of Association of the Company, are acting, accordingly the Board does not have a quorum of no less than 2/3 of the Board members, members of the Board shall not attend the meetings of the Board and decisions of the Board cannot be adopted.



Currently the selection of 2 independent Board members is being performed by the Committee for Selection of Independent Board Member Candidates of the Company, formed by the Supervisory Board of the Company.



