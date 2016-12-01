

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican Party has criticized Nancy Pelosi's re-election as House Minority Leader.



'The American people have been trying to send the Democrat Party a message by selecting historic numbers of Republicans for office at nearly every level of government but Nancy Pelosi's re-election shows Democrats aren't listening,' Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Sharon Day said in a statement Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, Pelosi, a Representative from California, was re-elected after fending off a challenge from Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.



House Democrats voted 134 to 63 to keep Pelosi as leader of the caucus, a position she has held since 2003.



Day noted, 'Tim Ryan was able to peel off over 60 Democrats in his campaign for Minority Leader reveals Democrats have no unified vision for our country and are content to once again entrust leadership to someone who has led their party into total irrelevance in the House.'



Pelosi previously claimed the support of over two-thirds of the Democratic caucus, but the votes for Ryan represent the largest defection she has faced.



Ryan had argued that a new voice was needed in a time of fear and disillusionment after the elections earlier this month, which gave Republicans control of the House, the Senate, and the White House.



'Despite Nancy Pelosi keeping her caucus firmly in the minority for six years, Democrats inexplicably keep rewarding her track record of failed leadership with successive terms as House Minority Leader,' the GOP alleged.



Voters have repeatedly rejected Pelosi's liberal agenda of higher taxes, weak border enforcement, and government-run healthcare, yet out-of-touch congressional Democrats have chosen to side with Washington insiders to pursue more of the same, the statement added.



