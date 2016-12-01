DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 1
DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)
Transaction in Own Shares
1 December 2016
DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange.
Ordinary Shares:
Date of purchase: 1 December 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,500
Lowest price per share 1121 pence
Highest price per share 1130 pence
Trading Venue London Stock Exchange
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 936,715 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 9,457,317 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company will not change as a result of the purchase. This is:
Sterling Share 1.5774
From 1 December 2016, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 14,917,972.
