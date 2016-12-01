BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2016.

Quarter Highlights

-- Revenue of $99.6 million, up 14% sequentially -- US/Canada revenue up 20% to $62.3 million sequentially -- Net earnings of $20.8 million for the quarter -- Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter -- Cash and cash equivalents in excess of $133 million -- Discovery Communications partners with Evertz for first-of-its-kind "Cloud" playout on Amazon Web Services -- Special dividend declared of $1.10 per common share Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data (in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data) Q2'17 Q2'16 -------------- ------------ Revenue $ 99,592 $ 100,560 Gross margin 57,111 57,534 Earnings from operations 27,886 26,715 Net earnings 20,760 19,619 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Fully-diluted shares 75,140,335 74,795,927 Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands of dollars) Q2 ' 17 YE ' 16 -------------- ------------ Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,359 $ 123,102 Working capital 338,445 314,912 Total assets 464,091 448,314 Shareholders' equity 390,323 366,205

Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2016, revenues were $99.6 million as compared to revenues of $100.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2015. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $62.3 million, an increase of 2% as compared to $61.2 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $37.3 million as compared to $39.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2015.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended October 31, 2016 gross margin was $57.1 million as compared to $57.5 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 57.3% as compared to 57.2% in the quarter ended October 31, 2015.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2016 net earnings were $20.8 million as compared to $19.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2016 earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.27, compared to $0.26 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2016 selling and administrative expenses were $15.3 million as compared to $14.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2015.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2016 gross research and development expenses were $17.8 million as compared to $16.1 million in the corresponding period in 2015.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at October 31, 2016 was $338.4 million as compared to $314.9 million on April 30, 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents were $133.4 million as at October 31, 2016 as compared to $123.1 million on April 30, 2016.

Cash generated from operations was $12.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016 as compared to cash generated of $23.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2015. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $24.4 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2016 compared to $22.2 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $2.4 million in investing activities largely a result of purchases in capital assets.

For the quarter ended, the Company generated cash from financing activities of $0.1 million which was principally a result of the issuance of capital stock for $13.7 million, partially offset by the payment of dividends of $13.5 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2016, purchase order backlog was in excess of $72 million and shipments during the month of November 2016 were $39 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 1, 2016 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 12, 2016 and will be paid on or about December 19, 2016.

Special Dividend

Evertz Board of Directors declared a special dividend on December 1, 2016 of $1.10 per common share, payable on December 19, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 12, 2016.

The special dividend reflects both the strong long-term operating performance of the company and its solid balance sheet, thereby enabling a distribution of cash over and above what is considered necessary to meet known commitments and maintain adequate reserves.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Six month period ended October 31, October 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 99,592 $ 100,560 $ 186,618 $ 185,429 Cost of goods sold 42,481 43,026 79,641 80,066 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 57,111 57,534 106,977 105,363 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling and administrative 15,289 14,827 30,175 29,629 General 2,017 1,643 3,967 3,238 Research and development 17,780 16,127 35,273 32,379 Investment tax credits (2,411) (2,411) (5,060) (4,895) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,450) 633 (10,054) (7,079) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29,225 30,819 54,301 53,272 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before undernoted 27,886 26,715 52,676 52,091 Finance income 464 180 780 338 Finance costs (69) (200) (122) (322) Other income and expenses (32) 188 37 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 28,249 26,883 53,371 52,257 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 6,969 7,995 15,641 15,968 Deferred 520 (731) (1,653) (1,928) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7,489 7,264 13,988 14,040 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings for the period $ 20,760 $ 19,619 $ 39,383 $ 38,217 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 177 133 407 320 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings attributable to shareholders 20,583 19,486 38,976 37,897 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings for the period $ 20,760 $ 19,619 $ 39,383 $ 38,217 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at October 31, April 30, 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,359 $ 123,102 Inventory $ 165,233 $ 155,957 Working capital $ 338,445 $ 314,912 Total assets $ 464,091 $ 448,314 Shareholders' equity $ 390,323 $ 366,205 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 75,348,496 74,188,746 Fully -diluted 78,587,246 78,595,246 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 74,463,363 74,360,423 Fully -diluted 75,001,329 74,843,493 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 1, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793- 2625 or toll-free (North America) 1-844-254-9270, access code 2269957 (NEW).

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 1, 2017. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 2269957.

