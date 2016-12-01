Nasdaq Iceland (the Exchange) has approved Skeljungur hf.'s (ID no. 590269-1749) (Skeljungur) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market. On 15 November 2016 the Exchange approved Skeljungur's request conditional on the company fulfilling requirements on the distribution of shares. Those requirements have now been satisfied. The first day of trading in Skeljungur's shares will be 9 December 2016.



Company name Skeljungur hf.



Symbol SKEL



First day of trading 9 December 2016



Number of shares 2,099,582,121



ISIN code IS0000000503



Orderbook ID 128822



Round lot 1 share



Segment Small Cap



Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%



Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23



Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK



MIC XICE



ICB classification



Industry 0001 Oil & Gas



Supersector 0500 Oil & Gas