Nasdaq Iceland (the Exchange) has approved Skeljungur hf.'s (ID no. 590269-1749) (Skeljungur) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market. On 15 November 2016 the Exchange approved Skeljungur's request conditional on the company fulfilling requirements on the distribution of shares. Those requirements have now been satisfied. The first day of trading in Skeljungur's shares will be 9 December 2016.
Company name Skeljungur hf.
Symbol SKEL
First day of trading 9 December 2016
Number of shares 2,099,582,121
ISIN code IS0000000503
Orderbook ID 128822
Round lot 1 share
Segment Small Cap
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%
Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23
Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK
MIC XICE
ICB classification
Industry 0001 Oil & Gas
Supersector 0500 Oil & Gas
