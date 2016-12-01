Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces the completion of a new 65 million euro bond issue. This new bond debt has enabled the Group to carry out the early repayment of 35 million euros of its previous debt while providing it with an additional 30 million euros, which will give the Group the necessary financial resources to pursue its international development.

Philippe Garcia, CFO of Amplitude Surgical, says: "This bond issuance represents a key milestone to strengthen our financial structure. With a more favorable interest rate and greater financial flexibility, this additional 30 million euros of funding will enable us to finance our expansion, notably in the United States, and to move into new territories.

This new bond debt carries a 5% annual coupon and has a maturity of six years. The terms of the existing residual debt have been significantly improved, with a 100-bp reduction in the margin and a 2-year extension of the maturity date to September 2023.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. Amplitude Surgical distributes its products in more than 30 countries. At June 30, 2016, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of almost 300 employees and recorded sales of over 80 million euros.

