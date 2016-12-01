What's Happening to AMD?Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was down by about six percent on Thursday, a departure from what otherwise has been a stellar year for computer chip-makers.AMD stock has had a fantastic 2016, up 192% since the beginning of the year. There hasn't been much in the way of bad news surrounding AMD stock. On the contrary, the most recent information on Advanced Micro Devices is about the company's success. Which raises the question: why has AMD stock, and the tech industry as a whole,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...