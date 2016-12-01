

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the rally seen in the previous session, energy stocks are seeing significant strength during trading on Thursday amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil.



The Philadelphia Oil Service Index has surged up by 1.7 percent, while the NYSE Arca Oil & Gas Index is up by 1.1 percent.



The continued strength among energy stocks comes as crude for January delivery jumped $1.62 to $51.06 a barrel after soaring $4.21 to $49.44 a barrel in the previous session.



