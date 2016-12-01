Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Acrylonitrile Market in United Kingdom: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about the acrylonitrile market in the United Kingdom covering the period of 2010-2020. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about the acrylonitrile market in United Kingdom covers:

manufacturers' capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-user segments

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

availability of key statistics about the acrylonitrile market in the United Kingdom (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF ACRYLONITRILE MARKET IN UNITED KINGDOM

2. CAPACITY IN UNITED KINGDOM

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2015)

3. ACRYLONITRILE SUPPLY IN UNITED KINGDOM

3.1. United Kingdom output in 2010-2015

3.2. United Kingdom production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)

4. ACRYLONITRILE MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Acrylonitrile manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. ACRYLONITRILE DEMAND IN UNITED KINGDOM

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2010-2015)

5.2. United Kingdom demand shares in regional market and in global market (2010-2015)

6. ACRYLONITRILE TRADE IN UNITED KINGDOM

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN ACRYLONITRILE MARKET to 2020

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Acrylonitrile output forecast to 2020

7.3. Acrylonitrile consumption forecast to 2020

8. SUPPLIERS IN UNITED KINGDOM

9. ACRYLONITRILE END-USERS IN UNITED KINGDOM

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x9lhq8/acrylonitrile.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161201006329/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Chemicals