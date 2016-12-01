India Internet of Things Market (2016-2022) - World Bank & Asian Development Bank (ADB) to Provide Loans For Smart City Project - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Internet of Things Market (2016-2022): Market Forecast by Verticals, Applications and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Although, Internet of Things (IoT) market in India is at its nascent stage, however in last few years, the market registered key growth backed by the increase in number of connected devices coupled with increasing internet penetration and exponential growth is anticipated in the coming years due to launch of government projects - Smart City Project and Digital India Campaign.

According to research, India IoT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2016-22. For the growth of the overall market, smart cities project is expected to play vital role. World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) are anticipated to provide loans of $500 million and $1 billion respectively to India for the development of Smart City Project. Amongst all applications, industrial application contributes maximum revenue share in Indian IoT market owing it growing usage in energy management, smart building, manufacturing, conserving energy and environment.

Software expenditure towards IOT is expected to grow significantly on the back of advancements in data analytics & service and cloud hosting & managed services.



Companies Mentioned:



Bosch

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Gemalto NV

Google

International Business Machines (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Telit Wireless Solutions Co. Limited

Western India Product Limited (Wipro Limited)



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Global Internet of Things Market Overview



4 India Internet of Things Market Overview



5 India Internet of Things Market Dynamics



6 India Internet of Things Market Trends



7 India Internet of Things Market Overview, By Application



8 India Internet of Things Market Overview, By Opportunity



9 India Upcoming/Ongoing IoT Projects



10 Company Profiles



11 Key Strategic Pointers



