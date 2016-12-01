Global Photographic Services Market Analytics Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



The Americas was the largest geographic market in the photographic services market in 2015, accounting for $15 billion or 40% of the global market. This was due to the large proportion of young population and increased use of social media and other internet services. Europe was the second largest geographic market, accounting for $10 billion or 25% of the global market. Asia was the third largest geographic market, accounting for $8 billion or 24% of the global market. The Middle East and Africa accounted for 6% and $2 billion, while Oceania accounted for 3% of the global photographic services market.



Photographic services include processes for creating durable images by recording light or through an electromagnetic radiation by means of an image sensor or chemically by means of a light sensitive photographic film. It includes editing, processing, and presentation pictures as desired by customers. The various photographic services include school portraits, wedding photography, special occasions and event photography.

Photographers and service providers are increasingly exploring opportunities in niche markets to increase market value and customer base. Expertise and specialization in fields of sports, events, landscapes, wildlife, weddings, and street photography, are significantly gaining popularity. Companies and individuals are focusing on aerial photography, babies, pets, fashion, travel, and photo journalism. This trend is also helping companies market their services to targeted audiences, reduce operating costs, helping find appropriate clients, and increase reputation and expertise. Working in niche markets enable photographers to command comparatively high prices for their services and specialization, thereby increasing profitability



Scope:



Markets covered: Portrait Studios and Commercial Studios.

Markets compared: Architectural, engineering consultants and other related services, Management consulting services, Advertising, public relations and related services, Scientific research & development, Specialized design services, Market research and general professional services, Photographic services and Environmental consulting services.

Companies mentioned: Lifetouch, Getty Images, Studio Alice, Portrait Innovations and Others.

Countries: Australia , Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , Spain , Russia , UK, USA .

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Total Enterprises, Total Enterprises Split By Large Enterprises and MSMEs, Average Spending on Photographic Services By Total Enterprises.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

