Latin America $541.8 Million Advanced Farming Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Latin America Advanced Farming Technique Market 2016-2022" report to their offering.
The Latin America advanced farming market is expected to reach $541.8 million by 2022.
The Latin America Advanced Farming Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The market is growing due to the growth of population and uncultivated land in the Latin America region. The increase in the population will force the farmers to come up with a good yield of crops and thus, using advanced farming helps in improving the productivity with a different set of technologies.
Some of the players included in the report are Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corp., Deere & Company, and AgJunction Inc. The advanced farming market is segmented by technologies, applications, services, deployment model, and countries. The High Precision Positioning Systems (HPPS) is expected to reach $75.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. In farming, HPPS is used for collecting, storing, processing, and offering data to manage the farm. In addition, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) provides accurate information and allows farmers to work in low visibility of field conditions such as fog, dust, rain, and darkness. The countries included in the report are Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia. Brazil holds the largest share of the market whereas other countries are projected to have great opportunities in the market in the coming years.
The study covers and analyzes the Latin America Advanced Farming market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Outlook
2 Report Outline
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3 Advanced Farming by Types
3.4 Related Markets
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Evolution of Advanced Farming
4.3 Architecture of Advanced Farming
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.5 Porter 5(Five) Forces
5 Market Characteristics
5.1 Market Trends
5.2 Architecture of M2M in Agriculture
5.3 Value Chain
5.4 Market Dynamics
6 Technologies: Market Size and Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)
6.3 High Precision Positioning Systems
6.4 Automated Steering Systems
6.5 Remote Sensing
6.6 Integrated Electronic Communication
7 Applications: Market Size and Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Fleet Management
7.3 Livestock Farming
7.4 Forest Farming
7.5 Aqua Farming
7.6 Horticulture
8 Deployment Model: Market Size and Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Cloud
8.3 Local
9 Services: Market Size and Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Integration Services
9.3 Maintenance Services
9.4 Training & Consulting Services
10 Countries: Market Size and Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Bolivia
10.4 Brazil
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Ecuador
10.8 Peru
10.9 Mexico
10.10 Uruguay
10.11 Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Vendor Assessment
11.2 Other Predominant Players
11.3 Latin America Advanced Farming: Ongoing/Upcoming Projects
12 Vendor Profiles
12.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd.
12.2 AGCO Corp.
12.3 Deere & Company
12.4 Raven Industries Inc.
12.5 AgJunction Inc.
13 Global Generalist
13.1 IBM Corp.
13.2 Microsoft Corp.
13.3 Yara
13.4 Valmont Industries Inc.
14 Companies to Watch For
14.1 Agribotix
14.2 AgDNA
14.3 Smart Fertilizer Management
14.4 FTI Pty Ltd.
14.5 BovControl
14.6 Strider
14.7 8villages
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9r3j7g/latin_america
