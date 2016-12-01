Latin America $541.8 Million Advanced Farming Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Latin America Advanced Farming Technique Market 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The Latin America advanced farming market is expected to reach $541.8 million by 2022.



The Latin America Advanced Farming Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The market is growing due to the growth of population and uncultivated land in the Latin America region. The increase in the population will force the farmers to come up with a good yield of crops and thus, using advanced farming helps in improving the productivity with a different set of technologies.

Some of the players included in the report are Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corp., Deere & Company, and AgJunction Inc. The advanced farming market is segmented by technologies, applications, services, deployment model, and countries. The High Precision Positioning Systems (HPPS) is expected to reach $75.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. In farming, HPPS is used for collecting, storing, processing, and offering data to manage the farm. In addition, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) provides accurate information and allows farmers to work in low visibility of field conditions such as fog, dust, rain, and darkness. The countries included in the report are Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia. Brazil holds the largest share of the market whereas other countries are projected to have great opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The study covers and analyzes the Latin America Advanced Farming market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Advanced Farming by Types

3.4 Related Markets



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Evolution of Advanced Farming

4.3 Architecture of Advanced Farming

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Porter 5(Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Architecture of M2M in Agriculture

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Market Dynamics

6 Technologies: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)

6.3 High Precision Positioning Systems

6.4 Automated Steering Systems

6.5 Remote Sensing

6.6 Integrated Electronic Communication



7 Applications: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fleet Management

7.3 Livestock Farming

7.4 Forest Farming

7.5 Aqua Farming

7.6 Horticulture



8 Deployment Model: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud

8.3 Local



9 Services: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Integration Services

9.3 Maintenance Services

9.4 Training & Consulting Services



10 Countries: Market Size and Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Bolivia

10.4 Brazil

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Ecuador

10.8 Peru

10.9 Mexico

10.10 Uruguay

10.11 Others

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Vendor Assessment

11.2 Other Predominant Players

11.3 Latin America Advanced Farming: Ongoing/Upcoming Projects



12 Vendor Profiles

12.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

12.2 AGCO Corp.

12.3 Deere & Company

12.4 Raven Industries Inc.

12.5 AgJunction Inc.

13 Global Generalist

13.1 IBM Corp.

13.2 Microsoft Corp.

13.3 Yara

13.4 Valmont Industries Inc.



14 Companies to Watch For

14.1 Agribotix

14.2 AgDNA

14.3 Smart Fertilizer Management

14.4 FTI Pty Ltd.

14.5 BovControl

14.6 Strider

14.7 8villages

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9r3j7g/latin_america



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716