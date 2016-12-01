India Fire Safety Equipment Market Outlook, 2021: Market is Anticipated to Register the CAGR of 19.2% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to India Fire Safety Equipment Outlook, 2021, India fire safety equipment market is witnessing sharp increase with the remarkable growth in demand for fire fighting, detection and firefighter personal protection equipments.

The report covers the detailed insights of the firefighting equipments, fire detection equipments and firefighter personal protection apparatus market in the India. The report includes the depth segmental analysis along with the value analysis of fire safety equipments market. The report also mentions the competition of leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the various fire safety equipments.



Customer preferences and purchasing decision parameters towards the fire safety equipments market has also been examined and recommendations have been provided for the new entrants in India. The report is extremely useful for foreign players, new entrants, e-commerce players, hyperlocal players, distributors and wholesalers of fire safety equipments as well as importers.

The major dynamics propelling the demand for fire safety equipments are developing construction & infrastructure, expanding manufacturing sector, and increased awareness regarding the fire safety parameters among the Indian citizens. India fire safety equipment market has registered the CAGR of about 18% over the last six years (2010-2016).



Currently, firefighting segment is accounting for the largest demand within the fire safety equipments market. Increasing adoption of technology advanced fire protection system in major sectors will accelerate the sales of fire safety equipments in India.



Key Segments:



- Fire Fighting Equipment Market - Fire Extinguisher, Fire Sprinkler, Others (Fire Hydrant Valve, Fire Bucket, Fire Hose Reel, etc)

- Fire Detection Market - Fire Alarm, Fire Detectors

- Firefighter Personal Protection Equipment Market - Fire Suit, Fire Blanket, and Others (Fire Helmet, Fire Gloves, Fire Shoes, Fire Harness)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Outlook



4. Global Fire Suppression Equipment Market Size & Forecast



5. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market Size & Forecast



6. India Fire Safety Equipment Market Outlook



7. Channel Partner Analysis



8. India Economic Profile - 2014



9. Policy & Regulatory Framework



10. PEST Analysis



11. India Fire Safety Equipment Market Dynamics



12. India Fire Safety Equipment Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Ceasefire Industries Limited

Honeywell Automation India Limited

HD Fire Protect Private Limited

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited

New Age Fire Protection Industries Private Limited

Safex Fire Services Limited

Tyco Fire And Security India Private Limited

Unisafe Fire Protection Specialists India Private Limited

UTC Fire and Security India Limited

Udyogi International Private Limited

