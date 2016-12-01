Delivering Therapeutic Proteins Market 2016 - Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Led by the proliferation of antibody-based drugs and candidates, biological drugs as a class continue to outpace all other NCEs in development pipelines and clinical trials. This shift away from small molecule drugs is creating opportunities for drug developers, device designers, packagers and - ultimately - pharmaceutical marketers.



Because biological drugs most often target chronic conditions, dosing strategies and treatment protocols must be developed for long-term use, often for self-administration by patients who may have limitations directly related to their condition. The powerful physiological effects of antibodies, hormones, enzymes and other biological drugs also increase the need for safety and adherence.



What You Will Learn



- How are the 280 therapeutic proteins with market authorization from the FDA and EMA currently delivered? What are their as-supplied configurations?

- What are the packaging and delivery strategies by Drug Class? By Market Segment?

- What does the market look like now? What will it look like in 2022?

- Who are the leading participants in the protein delivery technology space? How are they aligned with protein drug developers and suppliers?

- What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on protein drug delivery in terms of product commercialization and market access?

- What is the impact of the global therapeutic protein supply chain on protein product strategies?

- What is the impact of biosimilars on therapeutic drug delivery packaging?

- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. The Market Opportunity



- Drug Development Trends

- Unmet Patient Needs

- The Changing Role of the Direct Caregiver

- Patient Preferences and Self-Administration

- Drug Pipelines

- The Therapeutic Protein Global Supply Chain



3. Protein Drug Delivery - Challenges and Limitations



- Protein Stability

- Lyophilization and Reconstitution

- Viscosities and Volumes



4. Drug Strategies & Therapeutic Protein Packaging



- As-Supplied Packaging

- Primary Container

- Single Use Glass Vials

- Multiple Dose Glass Vials

- COP Vials

- Glass Prefillable Syringes

- Disposable Prefilled Pen/Autoinjector

- Drug Cartridge for Reusable Pen/Autoinjector

- Dual Chamber Cartridges

- Dose Prep & Safety Devices

- Reconstitution

- Needle Protection

- Specialty Classes

- High Viscosity Devices and Solutions

- High Volume Devices and Solutions



5. Delivering Proteins - Product Analysis by Drug Class



- Antithrombins

- Blood Factors

- Cytokines

- Enzymes

- Fusion Proteins

- G-CSF/GM-CSF

- GLP Analogs

- Hematopoietics

- Hormones

- Insulins

- Monoclonal Antibodies

- Vaccines



6. The Bottom Line - Market Segment Analysis & Forecasts



- Cardiovascular

- Diabetes

- Hematology

- Immunology

- Metabolic

- Oncology

- Orphan

- Reproductive



7. Market Factors



- Regulatory Issues

- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

- Reimbursement & Managed Care



8. Company Profiles



