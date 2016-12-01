Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2016) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that its Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies will hold a public meeting by telephone conference on December 7.

The advisory committee plans to consider recommendations regarding corporate board diversity and continue its discussions regarding outreach to smaller businesses about capital raising. These topics were initially discussed at the committee's October 5 meeting.

The December 7 meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and live audio will be available on the SEC's website.

The Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies provides a formal mechanism for the Commission to receive advice and recommendations on privately held small businesses and publicly traded companies with a market capitalization less than $250 million. More information about the advisory committee is available here.