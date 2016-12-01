

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bill extending existing U.S. sanctions on Iran for ten years was unanimously approved by the Senate on Thursday and is now headed to President Barack Obama's desk.



The Senate voted 99 to zero in favor of the Iran Sanctions Extension Act. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., did not vote.



Supporters of the bill said it gives the U.S. the tools needed to hold the Iranian regime to account if the Islamic Republic violates the nuclear agreement negotiated with the Obama administration.



Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said the bill ensures President-elect Donald Trump has the ability to re-impose the sanctions the Obama administration lifted to implement the nuclear deal.



The White House argued the legislation is unnecessary because the president already has authority to re-impose sanctions on Iran, but it stopped short of threatening to veto the bill.



The unanimous vote in the Senate along with a 419 to 1 vote in the House last month suggests lawmakers could override any potential veto.



