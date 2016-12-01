

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Friday release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to expand 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year after rising 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia will provide October figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month - slowing from 0.6 percent in September.



Japan will provide November numbers for monetary base; in October, the base surged 22.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX