Sirius Declares Semi-Annual Preference Share Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The Board of Directors of Sirius International Group, Ltd. has declared a dividend of $37.53 per share, payable in cash on January 3, 2017, to holders of record of its Fixed/Floating Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares as of close of business on December 30, 2016.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160816/398558LOGO

Sirius Group is a Bermuda based holding company with (re)insurance operating companies in Bermuda, Stockholm, New York and London. Utilizing disciplined and professional underwriting, superior risk evaluation and best-in-class pricing technology, Sirius Group's subsidiaries provide multi-line (re)insurance capacity in over 140 countries, including lead capacity for property, accident & health and other exposures. Additional information is available at Sirius Group's web site located at http://www.siriusgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The information contained in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or referenced in this press release which address activities, events or developments which Sirius Group expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "predict" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to Sirius Group:

change in adjusted book value per share or return on equity;

business strategy;

financial and operating targets or plans;

incurred loss and loss adjustment expenses and the adequacy of its loss and loss adjustment expense and reserves and related reinsurance; projections of revenues, income (or loss), earnings (or loss) per share, dividends, market share or other financial forecasts;

expansion and growth of its business and operations; and

future capital expenditures.

These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Sirius Group in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with its expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including:

claims arising from catastrophic events, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, fires, terrorist attacks or severe winter weather;

the continued availability of capital and financing;

general economic, market or business conditions;

business opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to it and pursued;

competitive forces, including the conduct of other property and casualty insurers and reinsurers;

changes in domestic or foreign laws or regulations, or their interpretation, applicable to Sirius Group, its competitors or its clients;

an economic downturn or other economic conditions adversely affecting its financial position;

recorded loss reserves subsequently proving to have been inadequate;

actions taken by ratings agencies from time to time, such as financial strength or credit downgrades or placing ratings on negative watch; and

other factors, most of which are beyond Sirius Group' control.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Sirius Group will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Sirius Group or its business or operations. Sirius Group assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.