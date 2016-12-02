FrieslandCampina Asia Wins 2016 Gold Standard Award for Regional Corporate Citizenship

Leading dairy company is honoured with the prestigious regional award for second consecutive year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/-- FrieslandCampina, one of the world's leading dairy companies, today announced that it has been conferredwith PublicAffairsAsia's Gold Standard Award for Corporate Citizenship (Regional Programme) for 2016. This is the second year that FrieslandCampina has been recognised with the award.

The award, which was presented at the annual Gold Standard Awards ceremony in Hong Kong yesterday evening, honours excellence in the development of aCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR), good governance or sustainability project that strengthens corporate reputation, and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices. 2016 marks the third time that FrieslandCampina has received a Gold Standard Award, having also won in the Best Stakeholder Engagement category in 2014.

FrieslandCampina's Drink.Move.BeStrong (DMBS) movement, whichwas recognised by this year's award, is a multi-pronged initiative that seeks to raise the nutritional status of families through the combined benefits of good nutrition and exercise. Through strong multi-stakeholder partnerships across all on-the-ground initiatives under the DMBS umbrella, FrieslandCampina has impacted over 71 million individuals across Southeast Asia since its launch.

Commenting on the award win, Mr. Piet Hilarides, Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Products Asia, FrieslandCampina, said: "We are humbled and honoured that FrieslandCampina has won the Gold Standard Award for Corporate Citizenship for the second year running. Our Drink.Move.BeStrong movement continues to demonstrate that by taking a collaborative approach, we can move forward in our quest to address the rise of non-communicable diseases through the promotion of good nutrition. We accept this award with great pride, and with an awareness that good corporate citizenship is only possible because we work with other stakeholders to create shared value for all involved."

Mr. Hendro Poedjono, Corporate Affairs Director, Consumer Products Asia, FrieslandCampina, said: "Wewere able to win this award because of the support we have received from our partners, which has enabled us to share our vision of 'Nourishing by Nature' with the community in the region. We are immensely grateful to all of them for their support, and I know that together we can further drive positive change in the health of people across Asia, providing lasting and meaningful impact for the many communities that we work in."

Presented by PublicAffairsAsia, the Gold Standard Award is viewed by communications, public affairs and government relations practitioners as one of the most prominent awards in the Asia Pacific. This year, PublicAffairsAsia received 290 nominations from corporations, communication consultancies, government agencies and diplomatic missions, as well as non-governmental organisations.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts

FrieslandCampina

Ada Wong

Head of Public Affairs and Communications, Asia

T: +65 6850 7931

Email: Ada.Wong@frieslandcampina.com

Spurwing Communications

Stephanie Tan / Eoin Ee

T: +65 6340 7287

Email: FC@spurwingcomms.com

About Royal FrieslandCampina

Every day Royal FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. With annual revenue of 11.3 billion euros, FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, supplying consumer and professional products, as well as ingredients and half-finished products to manufacturers of infant & toddler nutrition, the food industry and the pharmaceutical sector around the world. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and over 22,000 employees, and its products are available in more than 100 countries. The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with over 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium -- making it one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives.

For more information, please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com

About FrieslandCampina Consumer Products Asia

FrieslandCampina's Consumer Products Asia business group consists of operating companies that are active in the consumer products segment in Asia. FrieslandCampina has acquired excellent positions in many countries with strong brands and a wide range of products.These activities have a long and rich history. The export of dairy from Western Europe began back in the 1920s. The range of long shelf life products has expanded significantly: from milk powder, condensed milk, infant and children's nutrition to dairy drinks, yoghurts and desserts.FrieslandCampina has operating companies in China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines. In Asia we market brands that have acquired strong positions. Dutch Lady is legendary in Malaysia and Vietnam, Foremost is a leading brand in Thailand, Frisian Flag is widely known in Indonesia.

For more information, please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com/en/countries/frieslandcampina-asia

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161201/444952