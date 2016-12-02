Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/trustech-2016/nu-agencies/
|Company:
|
Nu Agencies
|Booth/Stand:
|Palais 01 E 054
|Event:
| TRUSTECH 2016
Nov 29 Dec 1, 2016
Cannes, FR
|Web:
|
http://www.nuagencies.com
About Nu Agencies part of Nuco International
Nu Agencies, a part of Nuco International Ltd, have been trading in Asia for over 12 years. With offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we offer specialist local knowledge as well as expertise in global logistics. Shipping over 750 containers globally each year, we pride ourselves on having the logistical capabilities to help supply your business with quality materials direct from the Far East at the right price point. Providing bespoke services with our partner factories, Nu Agencies are able to offer our products in a variety of ways to suit your businesses needs and capabilities. You can buy on an FOB basis, or direct delivery to your door
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161202005271/en/
Contacts:
Nu Agencies
Company Contact
Ian Brown
07836 636017
ibrown@nuco-int.com
or
Company Contact
Jack Jolly
01676 524500
jjolly@nuco-int.com