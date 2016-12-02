TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GLK)(OTC PINK: GLKIF)(FRANKFURT: 8GL) today announces that the Board of Directors has reappointed the Board committees with a new slate that includes the independent Board members who have been added over the last several months. The committee appointments made by the Board are as follows:

Audit Committee: Gregory Murphy (Committee Chair), Paul Ferguson, and Richard Lane have been appointed as the Audit Committee of the Corporation. Greg Murphy, a capital markets expert, has many years of experience dealing with public company financial reporting and compliance requirements. Richard Lane brings a fresh perspective as a new appointment and the committee stands to benefit from his long experience building businesses, his service on numerous Boards and his strong commitment to ensuring excellent governance practices.

Compensation Committee: Thomas Ukolowicz (Committee Chair), Paul Gorman (non-voting member), Gregory Murphy and Laura Mottola have been appointed as the Compensation Committee of the Corporation. The new Compensation Committee slate represents the accomplishment of an internal goal the Board set to create a greater role for the independent Directors on the Board. Tom Ukolowicz brings a wealth of experience with operating companies to his critical role as Chair of the committee.

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee: Richard Lane (Committee Chair), Laura Mottola, and Thomas Ukolowicz have been appointed as the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Corporation. This committee has responsibility for routinely evaluating the performance of the Board and thereby performs the vital function of insuring that the Board and its committees are best serving the needs of the organization. The Board has made a considerable effort to recruit independent Directors who have deep business experience, a track record of success and a passion for being actively engaged with the affairs of the Company. Great Lakes Graphite is fortunate to have Laura Mottola as the longest-serving member of the Committee. Laura brings a wealth of experience working to implement operational best practices at some of the world's largest mining companies.

Each Committee member serves in such capacity at the discretion of the Board.

Richard Lane, Independent Director, said, "Building a company designed for long-term success requires a solid foundation. The Board of Directors is a critical part of that foundation and in the right conditions, provides a force multiplier for the management team. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity here. Beyond governance, our job as independent directors is to insure the management team have the resources and support they require to execute the business plan."

Paul Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Graphite said, "We are thrilled to have our independent directors deepen their involvement at the Board level. Each of them have a strong business background and reputation for impeccable integrity. Our commitment to best practices in corporate governance mitigates risk and safeguards the interests of our shareholders."

About Great Lakes Graphite: Great Lakes Graphite Inc. is an industrial minerals company focused on bringing value-added carbon products to a well-defined market.

The Company is party to an agreement for shared use of a portion of an industrial facility located in Matheson, Ontario owned by Northfil Resources Limited, as well as for supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate (see news release dated 03/23/15), which have positioned Great Lakes Graphite to become an emerging domestic manufacturer and supplier of micronized products to a growing regional customer base where pricing and demand continue to rise.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 123,444,330 shares outstanding.

