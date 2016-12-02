Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from December 7, 2016. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1706



Expiration date: June 21, 2017



Last trading day: June 19, 2017



ISIN code: SE0009268444



Short name: SSV 1706 RTL



Trading code: SSV_1706_RTL



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com