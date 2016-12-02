Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from December 7, 2016. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.
Swedish Treasury bill 1706
Expiration date: June 21, 2017
Last trading day: June 19, 2017
ISIN code: SE0009268444
Short name: SSV 1706 RTL
Trading code: SSV_1706_RTL
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com
