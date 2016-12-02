MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- (Family Features) When gift-giving has you stumped, turn to what you know: the characteristics and interests that make your recipient unique. A thoughtful gift that shows you recognize and care about the qualities that make your loved one or friend special is a sure winner every time.

For the Adventurer

Trying to match the thrills an adventurer finds in his/her outrageous pursuits can be a challenge, but a certificate toward a thrilling experience may just fit the bill. Whizzing through a zip line course or taking the plunge with a sky diving simulator are two ways to feed the need for adrenaline. With more and more cities adding these pseudo-extreme adventures to their local attraction lists, you can easily find an adrenaline-inducing activity that will excite your loved one. Tuck a gift certificate for the experience into a brochure, and if you find yourself intrigued, make the certificate amount good for an adventure for two.

For the Creative One

For many, adult coloring has become a fun individual or group activity and a creative way to de-stress during the hectic holiday season. As most artists know, the tools you use to create a masterpiece make all the difference, so why not arm your loved ones with the quality tools they need to bring their artwork to life? Help them take their coloring to the next level with the Prismacolor Adult Coloring Kit. Featuring a variety of coloring tools, including professional artist-quality soft core colored pencils, an illustration marker, a premier kneaded eraser, sharpener and a whimsical coloring booklet, this kit has everything adult colorists need. The colored pencils deliver a smooth application, superior blendability, subtle gradation and rich color saturation that will make their coloring pop.

For the Techie

Whether they're waiting in line at 5 a.m. for the latest gadget release or scoping out the newest trends in tech, finding presents to gift your tech-obsessed friends and family is no easy feat. To determine the type of gift that suits them best, think about other activities they enjoy. For avid runners and fitness buffs, consider a personalized fitness activity tracker or smart watch. On the hunt for a gift for the music lover in your life? Maybe a portable speaker or pair of new headphones would catch their eye. If all else fails, a gift certificate to their favorite store is always a good option.

When it comes to giving meaningful gifts, focus on personal traits and you'll quickly transform an empty list into one filled with possibilities for making this holiday season joyful and bright.

