Arion Bank will be offering covered bonds on 7 December.



The Bank will be offering a new fixed rate benchmark series, ARION CB 19, and the inflation-linked series ARION CBI 21 and ARION CBI 29 and the fixed rate series ARION CB 22 will also be offered. The inflation-linked series ARION CBI 21 will issued for the final time.



According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the Bank intends to offer ISK denominated covered bonds on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the year. See the Bank's website for the issuance schedule: https://www.arionbanki.is/english/about-us/investor-relations/debt-investors/is suance-sched



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.