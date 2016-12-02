

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



On 21 November 2016, ordinary shares of 5p were allotted at £18.20 (being the closing mid-market price on 17 November 2016), to Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, the trustee of The Rathbone Inland Revenue Approved Share Incentive Plan ('the Plan').



The following directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs) are beneficial owners of the following shares (subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan Trust Deed and Rules). The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rupert Baron | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |98 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Michael Bolsover | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Head of Strategy and Organisational | | | |Development | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |98 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |COO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |100 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Chavasse | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Head of Investment | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |98 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ivo Clifton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |98 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip Howell | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |100 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |98 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sarah Owen-Jones | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Risk Officer | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |100 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |98 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Stockton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CFO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |100 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Michael Webb | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO - Rathbone Unit Trust Management| | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the | | | |Rathbone Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£18.20 |82 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price |Not applicable - single transaction | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326



