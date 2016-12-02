MIAX Options Reports November 2016 Trading Activity; Remains #1 in Time at NBBO for Both All Option Classes and Penny Pilot Option Classes for October 2016

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Dec. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX Options Exchange today announced that over 19.2 million contracts were executed on MIAX Options in November 2016, equating to an average daily volume (ADV) of over 900,000 contracts. The November volume represents a 3.1% increase from the 18.7+ million contracts executed in October 2016 and an 8.9% decrease from the 21.1+ million contracts executed in November 2015. MIAX Options' year-to-date total as of November 2016 of over 229.1 million contracts represents a 0.6% decrease from the 230.5+ million contracts achieved during the same time period in 2015. MIAX Options' November equity options market share of 5.68% represents a 21.2% decrease from the 7.21% achieved in November 2015 and a 15.2% decrease from the 6.70% achieved in October 2016. For the entire U.S. equity options industry, November's ADV for its 21 trading days was over 16.1 million contracts, or a 10.2% increase from November 2015's ADV of over 14.6 million contracts for its 20 trading days.

Detailed volume statistics are as follows:

MIAX Options Year-to-Date Current Month November 2016 November 2015 % Change November 2016 November 2015 % Change MIAX Total Volume 229,160,787 230,572,975 -0.6% 19,293,761 21,180,198 -8.9% MIAX ADV 992,038 1,002,491 -1.0% 918,751 1,059,010 -13.2% MIAX Market Share 6.87% 6.74% 1.9% 5.68% 7.21% -21.2%













MIAX Options Previous Month





November 2016 October 2016 % Change





MIAX Total Volume 19,293,761 18,706,896 3.1%





MIAX ADV 918,751 890,805 3.1%





MIAX Market Share 5.68% 6.70% -15.2%







Other achievements include:

During October 2016 , MIAX Options ranked #1 out of all U.S. equity options exchanges in percentage of time at the National Best Bid/Offer (NBBO) in aggregate across all option classes. This marked the fifteenth month in a row that MIAX Options achieved this distinction.

During October 2016 , MIAX Options ranked #1 out of all U.S. equity options exchanges in percentage of time at the NBBO in aggregate across all Penny Pilot option classes. This marked the fourteenth month in a row that MIAX Options achieved this distinction. Statistics for both all option classes and Penny Pilot option classes were provided by the TABB Group.1

1 The Options Liquidity Matrix is a monthly analysis of options market activity published by TABB Group and Hanweck Associates. The report includes options trading volumes and statistics on execution metrics for each U.S. listed options exchange and the industry using proprietary statistics and methodologies from Hanweck Associates and data from the Options Clearing Corporation. All statistics are derived from direct OPRA data feeds and include all trade activity reported by OPRA for each day. Quote statistics include trading activity during normal trading hours.





Percentage of Time at the National Best Bid/Offer: Sum of time the exchange is both best bid and best offer (across only symbols quoted by the exchange) divided by the sum of time those symbols have a best bid/offer during the trading day.

About MIAX Options and MIH

MIAX Options is a fully electronic options trading exchange. MIAX Options has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges. Its trading platform has been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options now lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 16.35 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th percentile, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 24.09 microseconds. At the 99.9th percentile, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 50.74 microseconds. The executive offices and technology development center as well as the National Operations Center for the MIAX Options are located in Princeton, New Jersey.

MIAX Options, Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies), MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by MIAX Options. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America. MIAX PEARL will be MIH's second fully electronic options trading exchange and will leverage the industry leading technology and infrastructure developed by MIAX Options to employ a price-time allocation model. MIAX PEARL is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2017, pending approval from the SEC.

