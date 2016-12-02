Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mineral Fertilizer Market in Italy: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of mineral fertilizer market in Italy.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Italy

Mineral Fertilizer market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ITALY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. MINERAL FERTILIZERS MARKET IN ITALY

2.1. Overview of mineral fertilizers

2.2. Producers of mineral fertilizers in Italy, including contact details and product range

3. ITALY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN MINERAL FERTILIZERS

3.1. Export and import of urea: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of ammonium sulphate: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of ammonium nitrate: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of mixtures of ammonium nitrate with calcium carbonate or other inorganic non-fertilizing subs: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of sodium nitrate: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of double salts and mixtures of calcium nitrate and ammonium nitrate: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of mixtures of urea and ammonium nitrate in aqueous/ammoniacal solution: volume, structure, dynamics

3.8. Export and import of phosphate fertilizers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.9. Export and import of potassic fertilizers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.10. Export and import of complex mineral fertilizers: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN ITALY

5. CONSUMERS OF MINERAL FERTILIZERS IN ITALIAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Mineral Fertilizers in Italy

5.2. Mineral Fertilizers consumers in Italy

